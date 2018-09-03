Betting Odds on Jim Harbaugh's Job Next Spring Revealed; Michigan, NFL Top List

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan is typically considered a college football powerhouse, but it has been anything but of late under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Las Vegas has apparently taken note following the Wolverines' 24-17 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. It was the program's fourth loss in a row and dropped Harbaugh's record to a pedestrian 9-9 in the last 18 games.

Todd Fuhrman of Bet The Board shared odds from Dave Mason of Bet Online where bettors can gamble on Harbaugh's immediate future. Him remaining the head coach at Michigan is still the favorite, but him being a head coach elsewhere or even a television analyst is on the board:

