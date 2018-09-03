Betting Odds on Jim Harbaugh's Job Next Spring Revealed; Michigan, NFL Top List

Betting Odds on Jim Harbaugh's Job Next Spring Revealed; Michigan, NFL Top ListSeptember 4, 2018
Michigan is typically considered a college football powerhouse, but it has been anything but of late under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Las Vegas has apparently taken note following the Wolverines' 24-17 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. It was the program's fourth loss in a row and dropped Harbaugh's record to a pedestrian 9-9 in the last 18 games.
Todd Fuhrman of Bet The Board shared odds from Dave Mason of Bet Online where bettors can gamble on Harbaugh's immediate future. Him remaining the head coach at Michigan is still the favorite, but him being a head coach elsewhere or even a television analyst is on the board:
Todd Fuhrman @ToddFuhrman
What will @CoachJim4UM be doing at the start of 2019 spring practice? Michigan Head Coach -150 NFL Head Coach +275 Head Coach of Any other College Team +450 Television Analyst 7/1 Baltimore Ravens Assistant 20/1 High School Head Coach 50/1 (odds via @DaveMasonBOL )
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Michigan Sticking with Its OL for Now