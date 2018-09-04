College Football Playoff 2018: Latest NCAA Predictions After Week 1 Standings

Mike Comer/Getty Images

It's never too early to strike up the College Football Playoff debate.

While some fans won't put the playoff into focus until the first rankings come out October 30, the top programs in the nation are already jockeying for positions.

As it usually is, Alabama sits on top of both polls, and the Crimson Tide will be viewed as the team to beat in college football until one of its opponents knocks it off its throne.

Beneath the Crimson Tide, a handful of traditional powers will be in the hunt for the other playoff positions, including last season's runner-up, Georgia.

Below is an early glance at what the College Football Playoff standings would look like after Week 1.

College Football Playoff Predictions

1. Alabama

This is the easy decision when it comes to picking the top four teams in college football after Week 1.

The Crimson Tide rolled past Louisville, earning them a win over a Power Five team, which is more than most of their closest competitors can boast.

The biggest challenge facing head coach Nick Saban's team could come from inside, as the 66-year-old manages his quarterback situation.

Tua Tagovailoa is the starter for the time being, and he impressed in his first regular-season start by throwing for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts made a cameo, as he completed five of his nine passes for 70 yards, and although he's been relegated to a backup role, he can still be an important figure by sharing his experience with Tagovailoa.

Regardless of who takes the snaps in the coming weeks, Alabama should remain at the top of the sport.

Road games against Ole Miss and Arkansas are the two toughest tests in the first half of the season, but the Crimson Tide should be able to manage them with ease.

2. Clemson

Clemson cruised to its first victory by knocking off Furman 48-7 at home Saturday.

The Tigers face a quarterback dilemma of their own, and it's a bit more complicated than the one stirring in Tuscaloosa.

Trevor Lawrence and Kelly Bryant put up similar statistics in Week 1 that didn't create a ton of separation either way in the positional battle.

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Lawrence went 9-for-15 with 137 passing yards, while Bryant completed 10 of his 16 throws for 127 yards. The only difference that stood out was Lawrence's three touchdown passes compared to Bryant's one.

In the long term, the freshman Lawrence is the better option because of his natural skill set, but it won't come as a complete shock if Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney eases him into the college game.

For the third consecutive season, the Tigers have an opportunity to put a September victory over an SEC team on their resume, as a road trip to Texas A&M awaits in Week 2.

Although a victory over the Aggies won't boost Clemson over Alabama, it will solidify its position in the rankings with an easy opening to ACC play on the horizon.

3. Georgia

You could make a significant argument that Auburn deserves to be the second SEC team in an early playoff projection, but the Tigers won't leap over many favorites to win the national championship in the polls.

Georgia slides in at No. 3 after its handling of Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium in which Jake Fromm threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Although Fromm is the clear starter, he could be in the middle of yet another quarterback controversy at a high-profile program if freshman Justin Fields impresses during his time on the gridiron.

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

The significant chatter surrounding Fromm and Fields shouldn't happen until midseason, if it even picks up a ton of momentum, but right now the Bulldogs must focus on knocking off their first SEC foe of the season in South Carolina.

The Gamecocks might not be able to match Georgia pound-for-pound, but they possess an experienced quarterback in Jake Bentley and one of the top big-play threats in the SEC in wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Georgia produced two interceptions against Bentley a year ago, and if its defense disrupts the junior signal-caller again, it should leave Williams-Brice Stadium with its first conference victory.

4. Wisconsin

The last thing to derail Wisconsin's season will be a quarterback controversy.

What the Badgers expect out of Alex Hornibrook is consistency and fewer turnovers from a year ago, and he checked both boxes in Week 1 with 257 passing yards on 17 completions.

Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor started his sophomore campaign with 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

Andy Manis/Associated Press

As long as Wisconsin's mammoth offensive line continues to open holes for Taylor, he will record triple-digit yardage totals in almost every game.

With two ranked opponents on their schedule, the Badgers must avoid any slip-ups and defeat Michigan and Penn State to be in the top four in December.

In Week 2, the Badgers are in line for a second consecutive blowout, as New Mexico makes its way to Madison.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com