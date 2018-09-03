ESPN's Mark Jones Won't Call Washington Games After Tweet on Team's Schedule

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

ESPN commentator Mark Jones won't be included in the network's broadcasts of Washington Huskies games, a university official told the Bay Area News Group's Jon Wilner.

The move comes after Jones alluded to the perception the Huskies schedule easier nonconference opponents in the wake of Washington's 21-16 defeat to the No. 9 Auburn Tigers on Saturday:

