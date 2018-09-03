ESPN's Mark Jones Won't Call Washington Games After Tweet on Team's Schedule

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 18: ESPN sportscaster Mark Jones and analyst Doug Collins cover the game between the LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings on October 18, 2016 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

ESPN commentator Mark Jones won't be included in the network's broadcasts of Washington Huskies games, a university official told the Bay Area News Group's Jon Wilner.

The move comes after Jones alluded to the perception the Huskies schedule easier nonconference opponents in the wake of Washington's 21-16 defeat to the No. 9 Auburn Tigers on Saturday:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

