College Football Rankings 2018: Predicting Week 2 AP and Amway NCAA Polls

The first of many shakeups in the college football rankings will occur Tuesday, when the AP and Amway Coaches polls are released ahead of Week 2.

With Top 10 teams Washington and Miami faltering in Week 1, the voters in each poll must boost at least one program into the Top 10.

Washington has a chance to remain in place since it played tough against Auburn, but Miami is expected to drop close to 10 positions following its disappointing 33-17 defeat to LSU.

Including the Huskies and Hurricanes, four ranked teams lost in Week 1, and a fifth will join that group Monday, when Florida State hosts Virginia Tech.

Below is an updated look at the poll projections for Week 2, with Alabama remaining on top in both rankings.

Week 2 Poll Projections

AP Poll

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio State

6. Auburn

7. Oklahoma

8. Notre Dame

9. Washington

10. Penn State

11. Michigan State

12. Stanford

13. USC

14. TCU

15. LSU

16. West Virginia

17. Mississippi State

18. Michigan

19. Miami

20. Florida State

21. Virginia Tech

22. UCF

23. Boise State

24. Oregon

25. South Carolina

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Penn State

10. Washington

11. Michigan State

12. Stanford

13. USC

14. TCU

15. LSU

16. Virginia Tech

17. Mississippi State

18. West Virginia

19. Miami

20. Michigan

21. Florida State

22. Boise State

23. UCF

24. Oklahoma State

25. Florida

Miami Experiences Significant Drop in Both Polls

The underwhelming performance put in by the Miami Hurricanes Sunday night will result in at least a 10-spot drop in both polls when they are released Tuesday.

Normally a loss to a ranked opponent would keep a team like Miami in the Top 15, but the Hurricanes were blown out by LSU, and the only reason why the final score looks respectable is because Mark Richt's side scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Having proved nothing in the eyes of many voters, the Hurricanes will just about stay in the Top 25, as the victorious teams from Week 1, including LSU, receive a boost entering Week 2.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Unlike Washington, who challenged Auburn until the final snap Saturday, the Hurricanes don't have a case to remain close to their No. 8 preseason ranking because they were down 33-3 after three quarters.

Miami will be forced to gradually move back up the Top 25 in the coming weeks, as it takes on Savannah State, Toledo and FIU to close out its nonconference schedule.

The next chance for the Hurricanes to gain the national spotlight comes October 6 against Florida State, but that contest might not carry a ton of significance if the Seminoles lose Monday at home to Virginia Tech.

SEC Gains Another Team In Each Poll

The SEC didn't need a boost to its reputation, but it received one in Week 1, as Auburn and LSU downed ranked opponents at neutral sites.

In addition to both sets of Tigers roaring up the polls, the SEC should gain another ranked team in either South Carolina or Florida.

With Texas falling to Maryland, there will be at least one new team in each poll Tuesday and the Gamecocks and Gators appear to be the best fits.

South Carolina, who defeated Coastal Carolina Saturday, received the most votes of any unranked team in both polls, while Florida was right behind the Gamecocks.

Lance King/Getty Images

The gap between the SEC East teams in the AP voting was 28 votes, which means the Gamecocks should climb into the No. 25 spot in that poll ahead of their Week 2 clash with Georgia.

The Gators were three votes behind the Gamecocks in the Amway Coaches poll, which gives voters the opportunity to choose between the two teams.

Florida's 53-6 win over Charleston Southern looks a bit more convincing on paper than South Carolina's 49-15 victory over Coastal Carolina, so expect the Gators to receive a bump before their meeting with Kentucky.

The path into the top 25 for each team could become clearer after Monday, as the loser of the Florida State-Virginia Tech game will most likely drop from the rankings.

