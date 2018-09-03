College Football Rankings 2018: Predicting Week 2 AP and Amway NCAA Polls

College Football Rankings 2018: Predicting Week 2 AP and Amway NCAA PollsSeptember 3, 2018
The first of many shakeups in the college football rankings will occur Tuesday, when the AP and Amway Coaches polls are released ahead of Week 2.
With Top 10 teams Washington and Miami faltering in Week 1, the voters in each poll must boost at least one program into the Top 10.
Washington has a chance to remain in place since it played tough against Auburn, but Miami is expected to drop close to 10 positions following its disappointing 33-17 defeat to LSU.
Including the Huskies and Hurricanes, four ranked teams lost in Week 1, and a fifth will join that group Monday, when Florida State hosts Virginia Tech.
Below is an updated look at the poll projections for Week 2, with Alabama remaining on top in both rankings.
Week 2 Poll Projections
AP Poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Wisconsin
5. Ohio State
6. Auburn
7. Oklahoma
8. Notre Dame
9. Washington
10. Penn State
11. Michigan State
12. Stanford
13. USC
14. TCU
15. LSU
16. West Virginia
17. Mississippi State
18. Michigan
19. Miami
20. Florida State
21. Virginia Tech
22. UCF
23. Boise State
24. Oregon
25. South Carolina
Amway Coaches Poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Penn State
10. Washington
11. Michigan State
12. Stanford
13. USC
14. TCU
15. LSU
16. Virginia Tech
17. Mississippi State
18. West Virginia
19. Miami
20. Michigan
21. Florida State
22. Boise State
23. UCF
24. Oklahoma State
25. Florida
Miami Experiences Significant Drop in Both Polls
The underwhelming performance put in by the Miami Hurricanes Sunday night will result in at least a 10-spot drop in both polls when they are released Tuesday.
Normally a loss to a ranked opponent would keep a team like Miami in the Top 15, but the Hurricanes were blown out by LSU, and the only reason why the final score looks respectable is because Mark Richt's side scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Having proved nothing in the eyes of many voters, the Hurricanes will just about stay in the Top 25, as the victorious teams from Week 1, including LSU, receive a boost entering Week 2.
Unlike Washington, who challenged Auburn until the final snap Saturday, the Hurricanes don't have a case to remain close to their No. 8 preseason ranking because they were down 33-3 after three quarters.
Miami will be forced to gradually move back up the Top 25 in the coming weeks, as it takes on Savannah State, Toledo and FIU to close out its nonconference schedule.
The next chance for the Hurricanes to gain the national spotlight comes October 6 against Florida State, but that contest might not carry a ton of significance if the Seminoles lose Monday at home to Virginia Tech.
SEC Gains Another Team In Each Poll
The SEC didn't need a boost to its reputation, but it received one in Week 1, as Auburn and LSU downed ranked opponents at neutral sites.
In addition to both sets of Tigers roaring up the polls, the SEC should gain another ranked team in either South Carolina or Florida.
With Texas falling to Maryland, there will be at least one new team in each poll Tuesday and the Gamecocks and Gators appear to be the best fits.
South Carolina, who defeated Coastal Carolina Saturday, received the most votes of any unranked team in both polls, while Florida was right behind the Gamecocks.
The gap between the SEC East teams in the AP voting was 28 votes, which means the Gamecocks should climb into the No. 25 spot in that poll ahead of their Week 2 clash with Georgia.
The Gators were three votes behind the Gamecocks in the Amway Coaches poll, which gives voters the opportunity to choose between the two teams.
Florida's 53-6 win over Charleston Southern looks a bit more convincing on paper than South Carolina's 49-15 victory over Coastal Carolina, so expect the Gators to receive a bump before their meeting with Kentucky.
The path into the top 25 for each team could become clearer after Monday, as the loser of the Florida State-Virginia Tech game will most likely drop from the rankings.
