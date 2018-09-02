Raptors Assistant: Kawhi Leonard 'Doing Great' in Offseason Workouts

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 2, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in San Antonio. General manager R.C. Buford acknowledges star forward Kawhi Leonard is unhappy with the Spurs. He remains optimistic the relationship can be salvaged. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard only played nine games last season due to a quadriceps injury, but the new star for the Toronto Raptors is back to his old self, according to Raptors assistant Phil Handy.

"He's doing great," Handy said of Leonard on Toronto Talk Sports (h/t Ashish Mathur of Amico Hoops). "He's in great shape. His body looks good. He's feeling good. He's moving well, so I don't anticipate any issues or problems."

After a lost 2017-18 season, Leonard was traded to Toronto in a July deal that sent DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs

While there was obvious concern about the player's health, he passed his physical to make the trade official.

The two-time All-Star also recently worked out at UCLA with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and others, via RealGM:

"The level they worked at was at an all-time high," Handy said of the Aug. 21 workout. "They just really competed. They pushed each other. They encouraged each other."

Mathur also reported that the forward has looked "remarkable" in offseason workouts.

When healthy, Leonard has shown he can be an elite player on both ends of the court. He is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and has twice finished in the top three of MVP voting.

If he is looking as good as observers have indicated, the Raptors have added a legitimate star that could lead them to the NBA Finals.

Related

    Kerr Says Cousins 'Right on Schedule' with Rehab

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr Says Cousins 'Right on Schedule' with Rehab

    Bansky Gonzalez
    via Warriors Wire

    NBA's Major Break Out Candidates Next Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Major Break Out Candidates Next Season

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Big Questions Heading into the Season

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    3 Big Questions Heading into the Season

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit

    Report: Lakers Finalizing Buyout for Deng

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Finalizing Buyout for Deng

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report