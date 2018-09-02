College Football Odds Week 2: Latest Lines for Georgia vs. South Carolina, More

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Week 1 of the college football season isn't even fully in the books, but Las Vegas is already looking ahead to Week 2.

OddsShark shared the opening point spreads for many of the games on the Week 2 college football slate, including the marquee SEC showdown between Georgia and South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 10-point underdogs in their home matchup against the reigning SEC champions.

Week 2 is light on some of the headline-making games college football fans enjoyed Saturday, but some of the contests could bring intrigue. Penn State is 9.5-point favorites against in-state rival Pittsburgh after its scare with Appalachian State on Saturday, Michigan State is 7.5-point favorites against Arizona State in a battle between the Big Ten and Pac-12, and Stanford is five-point favorites against conference foe USC.

Other games include Nebraska as four-point favorites against old Big 12 rival Colorado, Ohio State as 33-point favorites in its Big Ten opener without Urban Meyer against Rutgers and Michigan as 25.5-point favorites against Western Michigan despite losing Saturday's contest against Notre Dame.

However, the SEC will be under the spotlight Saturday with the Georgia-South Carolina game and an interconference clash between Clemson and Texas A&M.

Both the Gamecocks and Bulldogs cruised in openers against overmatched foes, and South Carolina will be looking for its first win against Georgia since 2014. If it can take advantage of its home field, Will Muschamp's squad will be in prime position to surprise in the SEC East with a head-to-head victory over the returning champions.

As for Texas A&M, things will be much different against the mighty Tigers than during a 59-7 victory to open the season against Northwestern State.

Clemson is 13.5-point favorites and features future NFL talent at a number of positions, including a stacked defensive line, and will look to add a notable nonconference win to its early resume as it pushes for a spot in the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight year.