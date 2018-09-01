Maryland Lines Up with 10 Players on 1st Snap vs. Texas to Honor Jordan McNair

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Maryland Terrapins honored the late Jordan McNair during their season opener against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday by lining up with just 10 players on the field before their first offensive play.

The Terrapins also wore a helmet decal in McNair's honor, and no player will wear his No. 79 for the next three years, which would have covered his remaining eligibility.

According to ESPN's Heather Dinich, McNair died of heatstroke suffered during a May 29 practice. The 19-year-old offensive lineman was hospitalized after collapsing during the practice and died two weeks later.

McNair was a 4-star recruit in the 2017 class and the seventh-best player from the state of Maryland, according to 247Sports.

Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin and a number of strength coaches and trainers were placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into the program. The university has since accepted "legal and moral responsibilities for the mistakes" that led to McNair's death.