South Korea Wins Asian Games Gold, Heung-Min Son Avoids 2-Year Military Service

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son avoided two years of military service by helping South Korea beat Japan to win gold at the 2018 Asian Games on Saturday.

The game went into extra-time after finishing goalless after 90 minutes. Goals from Lee Seung-woo and Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea the win despite Ueda Ayase pulling one back for Japan.

The Spurs forward would have been forced to undergo mandatory military service if South Korea had failed to win the final.

In South Korea it is mandatory for men to undertake 21 months of military service before the age of 28. However, exemptions are made for athletes who win the Asian Games or an Olympic medal.

Spurs congratulated Son for his win after the game:

The 26-year-old captained the team at the Asian Games and was one of the side's over-aged players in what is an under-23 tournament.

He had a hand in both of his team's goals in the final. He played in Lee to drive the ball home for the opener and fired in the corner from which Hwang doubled South Korea's lead eight minutes later.

Football writer John Duerden shared Son's reaction:

Son was substituted shortly before the final whistle. However, he sprinted straight back onto the pitch when the win was confirmed to join in the celebrations with his team-mates.

It's a big moment in his career for both Son and Tottenham. The forward signed a new five-year deal with the club in July which runs until the summer of 2023.

He is now free to return to north London and continue his career in the Premier League. Tottenham will also be relieved they will not lose a key member of their squad for a significant period of time.

Son enjoyed his best form with the club last season, as he finished the campaign with 18 goals in all competitions.

He also impressed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, scoring for his country in the 2-1 defeat to Mexico and the 2-0 win over Germany.

Son's popularity is not restricted to Spurs fans in England, according to football writer Andrew Gaffney:

His return will give Spurs a boost, although he may face a battle to regain his place. Lucas Moura has impressed in his absence with three goals in his first three games.