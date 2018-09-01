Liverpool Transfer News: Lazar Markovic, Anderlecht Move Reportedly Collapsed

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have failed in their attempts to offload Lazar Markovic after an agreed transfer with RSC Anderlecht reportedly fell through because he could not agree personal terms with the Belgian club.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, the 24-year-old travelled to Belgium on Friday—which was transfer deadline day around Europe—after the Reds agreed to sell him for a £2.9 million fee in a deal that would also have seen them receive 50 per cent of his next sale.

However, following talks with Anderlecht, where he spent the latter half of last season, the Serb did not manage to agree on terms before the deadline passed.

Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur pictured Markovic in Brussels:

Ian Doyle and Echo colleague Pearce gave their take on the deal falling through:

Markovic is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, so the Reds have just one more chance to avoid losing him for nothing if they manage to negotiate a sale in January.

However, when the winter transfer window opens, the winger will be able to speak freely with foreign clubs himself.

Markovic arrived for £20 million in 2014 from Benfica, where he contributed seven goals and five assists in 49 appearances as a youngster.

He has not featured for Liverpool since his debut campaign, in which he scored three times in 34 appearances, and has effectively been out on loan ever since with spells at Hull City, Sporting CP and Fenerbahce, though he did not make a significant impact at any of the three clubs.

Last year, Markovic remained at Anfield for the first half of the campaign but did not make a single appearance before his loan switch to Anderlecht in January.

Markovic will remain an option for the Reds until next January at least, but if last year is anything to go by, he might struggle to even earn a run-out in the Carabao Cup.