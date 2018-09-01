Alex Morgan, USA Women's Soccer Beat Chile in 2018 Friendly

Harry How/Getty Images

The United States women's national soccer team rolled past Chile 3-0 in a friendly at StubHub Center in Carson, California, on Friday night.

Tierna Davidson opened the scoring for the Americans in the eighth minute before Chile's Carla Guerrero scored an own goal in the 32nd minute to hand the U.S. a comfortable 2-0 cushion entering halftime.

Christen Press, who made her 100th career appearance for the Stars and Stripes, added to the lead with a goal off a feed from Mallory Pugh in the 59th minute.

USWNT Remains a Cut Above International Foes

At this rate, it's hard to envision a scenario in which the United States won't be the overwhelming favorite to repeat as world champions when the 2019 World Cup kicks off next summer in France.

The Red, White and Blue are 17-0-3 since losing to Australia in the 2017 Tournament of Nations, and they moved to 10-0-2 in 2018 thanks to Friday's win.

Plus, the U.S. has now won 23 straight games against first-time opponents.

Tactically speaking, it's hard to find a group more impressive than the one Jill Ellis presides over.

The Americans sliced apart Chile through the midfield and generated 24 shots (11 on goal), and their decided advantage in both size and speed proved overwhelming against FIFA's 39th-ranked side.

Factor in a defensive display that allowed Chile to muster a single shot, and it was once again hard to find holes in the United States' performance.

Chile Must Fortify Set-Piece Defense Before World Cup

Chile qualified for its first World Cup in April with a runner-up finish at the Copa America Femenina.

But if Las Chicas de Rojo wants to stay past the group stage when the international spectacle rolls around, they'll need to shore up their defense on set pieces in a big way based on Friday's performance.

The Americans used the exhibition as a de facto training-ground exercise with 17 corner kicks, and their first two goals came off set pieces as Chile struggled time and again to mark would-be goalscorers.

Forward Alex Morgan had the first chance at goal after winning a free kick off a set piece in the third minute, but her attempt missed to the left.

The opener came courtesy of Davidson when she flicked a picture-perfect service from Tobin Heath past goalkeeper Christiane Endler:

Twenty-four minutes later, Julie Ertz positioned herself at the back post to help facilitate an own goal by Guerrero.

Now, Chile was sacrificing size and speed—and it won't be operating at such a big deficit against other clubs next summer in Paris.

But if the Chileans want to solidify themselves as a sleeper after a strong showing in qualification, some serious film study will be in order over the next few months.

What's Next?

The two sides will reconvene for a second showdown Tuesday in San Jose, California. Once that match is complete, the U.S. will be off until CONCACAF qualifying begins in October.