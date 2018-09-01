Early Predictions for Entire WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Match Card

1 of 7

Bryan lost his big showdown with The Miz at SummerSlam, but we all knew their feud wasn't going to end there.

These two will be fighting on and off until one of them retires, and the next chapter of their story will include their wives in a mixed tag team match.

Since Bryan lost the singles match, there is almost no way WWE is going to have him lose again. The most interesting part of the outcome will be who takes the loss on the other team.

If WWE still wants to protect The Miz's image, having Maryse get pinned or made to submit by Brie would be the best way to accomplish that goal.

She is not a full-time talent, so taking losses means nothing to her overall career at this point because she serves as more of a manager than anything else.