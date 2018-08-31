Ronaldo Defends Jose Mourinho After Zinedine Zidane, Manchester United Rumours

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Brazil legend Ronaldo has said Manchester United must be cautious about manager Jose Mourinho's future, with Zinedine Zidane reportedly interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Metro), the former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker defended the Special One's long-term managerial record, even as Zidane reportedly waits in the wings.

"I don't know what's happening in Manchester, but wait before criticising Mourinho," said Ronaldo. "He's special and he's won a lot."

David Anderson of the Mirror reported on Wednesday Zidane, who left Madrid in the summer, is ready and willing to take over at the Theatre of Dreams if Mourinho is axed as coach by the Red Devils.

Zidane won three-straight UEFA Champions League titles as Real manager and captured the 2016-17 La Liga championship.

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Zizou remains one of the most lauded talents of all time during his playing career, winning the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA World Cup with France in 1998.

Mourinho has watched his side capitulate in the opening weeks of the Premier League season, collecting only three points from a possible nine.

United travel to Burnley on Sunday, and a defeat to the Clarets will leave the Portuguese walking a tightrope.

Mourinho was defiant ahead of the match in his press conference on Friday, insisting he is still one of the elite coaches on the planet.

According to BBC Sport, Mourinho said: "I am the manager of one of the greatest clubs in the world but I'm also one of the greatest managers in the world."

However, TalkSport presenter Adrian Durham declared Mourinho wouldn't make his current top 10, stating Zidane is a better coach.

TalkSport shared Durham's assessment on Twitter:

Mourinho cannot afford a loss to Burnley at Turf Moor, and United's chances of winning the league aren't promising despite a second-place showing last season.

The form of Paul Pogba has been a damaging side issue for the Red Devils boss, but the overall chemistry throughout the end of last season until now has been progressively dwindling in the starting XI.

Mourinho's tactics have rightfully been questioned by supporters and pundits, but it will be results that ultimately decide whether the manager will be given time to correct his mistakes in Manchester.