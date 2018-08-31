JR Smith Reportedly Turns Himself in to Police, Charged with Criminal Mischief

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 132-130. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith has reportedly turned himself in to police in New York for a July incident involving a cell phone. 

Per TMZ Sports, Smith was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly throwing a cell phone he stole from a fan near The Park in Chelsea. 

TMZ previously reported Smith was being investigated for a July 29 incident in which he was accused of stealing a cell phone from a fan, who was trying to get a picture with the Cavs star, and throwing it into a construction site. 

"This is nonsense, and we aren't responding to nonsense," Smith's attorney Alex Spiro said. "He was issued a ticket." 

Smith will appear in court at an unspecified date to resolve the situation. 

