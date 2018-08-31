JR Smith Reportedly Turns Himself in to Police, Charged with Criminal Mischief

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith has reportedly turned himself in to police in New York for a July incident involving a cell phone.

Per TMZ Sports, Smith was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly throwing a cell phone he stole from a fan near The Park in Chelsea.

TMZ previously reported Smith was being investigated for a July 29 incident in which he was accused of stealing a cell phone from a fan, who was trying to get a picture with the Cavs star, and throwing it into a construction site.

"This is nonsense, and we aren't responding to nonsense," Smith's attorney Alex Spiro said. "He was issued a ticket."

Smith will appear in court at an unspecified date to resolve the situation.