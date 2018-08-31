D'Angelo Russell: 'I'm in the Greatest Place Ever'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

D'Angelo​ Russell​'s NBA career hasn't gotten off to the smoothest start since being picked second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015, but the Brooklyn Nets point guard is still excited about his basketball future.

"I'm in the greatest place ever, honestly," Russell told The Athletic's Michael Scotto. "Like you said, motivation. I see my best friend sign a max deal. I know where we came from, so that's plenty motivation that I need. I wake up every morning and go to train, and I feel like I'm in the best shape. I don't know. The sky is the limit."

The "best friend" he is referring to is Devin Booker, who received a max contract from the Phoenix Suns earlier this summer.

Russell was far from a bust in Los Angeles, averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in two seasons in purple and gold. However, with the Lakers holding the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft (which ultimately was used on Lonzo Ball), Russell became expendable.

He was traded to Brooklyn last June in a move that allowed Los Angeles to dump Timofey Mozgov's contract while adding Brook Lopez and a first-round pick. Lopez was one-and-done in L.A., but the Lakers were able to use the draft pick on Kyle Kuzma.

Russell and Ball were never going to be able to co-exist in L.A. With the trade, the former Ohio State star was able to get a fresh start and show what he can do. He averaged 15.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 48 games in his first season in a Nets uniform.

It's a big year for Russell, who could become a restricted free agent next summer. And while a rookie scale extension deadline looms in October, the fourth-year guard isn't worrying about his contract status.

"That's not something I can control, so I just want to play, to be honest," Russell said, via Scotto. "That's really been my main focus. Staying healthy and finishing the season on a positive note. As a team, there's a lot that we can really work on. Those have really been outweighing my thoughts on an extension and all of that."

Of course, if the two sides don't agree upon an extension before the season, it could bring out the best in Russell. Players tend to be extra motivated to perform when they are playing for a contract.

Brooklyn traded veteran Jeremy Lin to the Atlanta Hawks last month, clearing the way for Russell to be the starting point guard next season.