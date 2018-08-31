PSG's Thomas Tuchel Confirms Juan Bernat, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Medicals

TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the club are trying to push through deals to sign Stoke City's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bayern Munich's Juan Bernat.

Per French football writer Jonathan Johnson, Tuchel said both players are undergoing medicals with the French champions as they look to complete the signings before Friday's transfer deadline:

