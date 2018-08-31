PSG's Thomas Tuchel Confirms Juan Bernat, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Medicals

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

RHEINE, GERMANY - JULY 18: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of Stoke City looks on during the Friendly match between Stoke City and VfL Bochum on July 18, 2018 in Rheine, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the club are trying to push through deals to sign Stoke City's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bayern Munich's Juan Bernat. 

Per French football writer Jonathan Johnson, Tuchel said both players are undergoing medicals with the French champions as they look to complete the signings before Friday's transfer deadline:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

