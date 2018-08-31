PSG's Thomas Tuchel Confirms Juan Bernat, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Medicals

PSG's Thomas Tuchel Confirms Juan Bernat, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting MedicalsAugust 31, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the club are trying to push through deals to sign Stoke City's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bayern Munich's Juan Bernat.
Per French football writer Jonathan Johnson, Tuchel said both players are undergoing medicals with the French champions as they look to complete the signings before Friday's transfer deadline:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Tuchel on Bernat & Choupo-Moting: "It is August 31. It is very late, perhaps too late. I am not going to lie, we are trying to get both players to sign -- they are undergoing their medicals now. I do not know if others will follow." #NOPSG
