Luka Modric 'Super Happy' to Be at 'Best Club of the World' Real Madrid

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Luka Modric has stated his delight at playing for Real Madrid following a summer of speculation linking him with a move to Inter Milan.

Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, the midfielder left no room for doubt when he discussed his commitment to Real after being named UEFA's Player of the Year on Thursday.

"I am in the best club of the world. I want to be here," he said. "I am not happy, I am super happy being here, very quiet and I just like to keep working, doing well things like last six years."

He added: "As I already said, I am really happy to be here. I have been working to achieve as high as possible, so thanks to God I am here. This is the best year of my career collectively and individually, so I am really enjoying, we have to keep working."

It has been an incredible year for the 32-year-old:

Between helping Real land their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title and winning the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball for leading Croatia to the final in Russia, Modric being named player of the year almost felt inevitable, given the award takes into account performances for both club and country.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe and Sport's Andrew Gaffney were among many who felt he was the right choice to win:

Real will be delighted to hear of his happiness in Madrid, particularly after the persistent links with Inter over the summer.

The Spanish giants have not been best pleased with the Italian outfit over their pursuit, and according to Real president Florentino Perez, "They tried to take our No. 10 without paying," per Marca.

Serie A's transfer window closed earlier this month, so Los Blancos have since not had to worry about losing another of their best players this summer following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus.

Real will turn to Modric in Ronaldo's absence this season as they look to win the Champions League for the fourth year running, and they'll need him to have a similar campaign this time around if they're to do so.