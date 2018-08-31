Tom Herman Willing to Talk to NCAA About Trip to Strip Club with Zach Smith

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Texas Longhorns head football coach Tom Herman said he will talk to the NCAA if asked about his 2014 visit to a Florida strip club.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) noted Ohio State revealed Herman—who was on the Buckeyes' staff at the time—visited the strip club with former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. The information came out as part of Ohio State's investigation into how head coach Urban Meyer and others handled domestic violence allegations against Smith.

"My wife knew exactly where I was, had no issue with it," Herman said, per the AP. "I'm happy to cooperate, be honest, truthful, transparent with the NCAA if they so need me to be."

He continued, saying, "I understand the responsibility that comes with being the head coach at the University of Texas. I take that responsibility very, very seriously. Right now, that responsibility includes me being laser-like focused on preparing our team to win a game in less than 48 hours."



Herman was Ohio State's offensive coordinator in 2014.

The AP noted it could be an NCAA issue if Herman and Smith paid for high school coaches at the strip club. Smith spent nearly $600 during the visit.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported Meyer warned Smith he would be fired if there was a repeat incident of the strip club visit.

Eleven Warriors pointed out a clause that was added to the program's coaches' manuals mentioned strip clubs after the visit:

This newest development regarding Herman comes after Ohio State announced Meyer was suspended three games as a result of the school's investigation. What's more, athletic director Gene Smith was suspended from Aug. 31 through Sept. 16.

Herman's Longhorns take on Maryland on Saturday, while the Buckeyes will face Oregon State without Meyer on the sideline.