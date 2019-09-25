Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 40-40 Season in Jeopardy After He Suffers Hip Injury

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. shouldn't miss much time with the hip injury he suffered during Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Kansas City Royals, but the ailment may prevent him from achieving a 40-40 season.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Acuna could be out until Atlanta's final regular-season series against the New York Mets this weekend because of tightness in his left hip.

Per MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Braves manager Brian Snitker said the team will "treat him up and see how he is [Wednesday]."

Atlanta's superstar didn't sound concerned that the injury could be a long-term issue: "If it's up to me, I'm playing. But if it was up to me, I'd have stayed in the game."

It's positive news for the Braves as they prepare for the postseason, which starts next week.

Acuna took home the National League Rookie of the Year Award last year, hitting .293/.366/.552 with 26 home runs, 26 doubles, four triples, 64 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 111 games. That performance helped Atlanta snap a four-year playoff drought.

It also earned Acuna a record-setting eight-year, $100 million extension in April. He has followed that up by hitting .280/.365/.518 with 41 home runs, 101 RBI and 37 stolen bases in 156 games.

Acuna could become the fifth player in MLB history with a 40-40 season if he is able to steal three more bases.

Atlanta (96-62) has won the NL East for the second consecutive season and will play the winner of the NL Central in the Division Series.

If Acuna has to miss time, the Braves could turn to five-time Gold Glove finalist Billy Hamilton in center. Acuna is just the latest Atlanta outfielder to be banged up, as Ender Inciarte (hamstring) is currently on the injured list.