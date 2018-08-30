College Football's Best Athletes Are All Aboard the Gains Train

Max WheelerFeatured Columnist IAugust 30, 2018

  1. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  2. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  3. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  4. Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship

  5. UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time

  6. Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony

  7. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

  8. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

  9. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

  10. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

  11. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

  12. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

  13. Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson

  14. From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's

  15. Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry

  16. Bryce Love for Six

  17. Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri

  18. Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown

  19. Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4

  20. Kenny "Trill" Hill with the Spin Moves

Right Arrow Icon

Some of the best athletes in college football put in the work this summer off the field. There were jaw-dropping personal bests on the bench, in the squat rack and even with box jumps.

Watch the video above to see the most impressive training feats accomplished this offseason.

Related

    NCAA Clears Michigan State After Investigations

    College Football logo
    College Football

    NCAA Clears Michigan State After Investigations

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ed Oliver Is the Next Jadeveon Clowney

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ed Oliver Is the Next Jadeveon Clowney

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-OSU Assistant Zach Smith Goes on Twitter Rant

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ex-OSU Assistant Zach Smith Goes on Twitter Rant

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Thursday Tailgate: Drama Aside, This Could Be OSU's Year

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Thursday Tailgate: Drama Aside, This Could Be OSU's Year

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report