Report: Robert Woods, Andrew Whitworth's Contracts Restructured by Rams

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Roberts Woods (17) on the run in the third quarter of a game against the Houston Texans played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, 2017. (AP Photo/John Cordes)
John Cordes/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly restructured contracts for wide receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Rams created $7 million in cap space for 2018, which could be a sign they are closing in on a new deal with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is currently holding out.

The Rams signed Woods to a five-year, $34 million contract last year. Prior to the restructuring, he was slated to make over $5.5 million in base salary in 2018.

The Rams also signed Whitworth to a three-year, $33.75 million deal last year, and he was set to earn a base salary of $8 million in 2018.

After four largely disappointing seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Woods had a breakthrough campaign in 2017, racking up 56 receptions for a career-high 781 yards. He also tied his career high with five touchdown catches in just 12 games.

In 2018, Woods will be part of a formidable Rams receiving corps that also includes second-year man Cooper Kupp and trade acquisition Brandin Cooks.

The 36-year-old Whitworth is among the NFL's most unheralded players, although he has gained more recognition in recent years.

Whitworth has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. Overall, he is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro First Team selection.

Perhaps no player is more vital to the Rams' success than Donald in 2018. The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year is the unquestioned anchor of L.A.'s defense, and locking him up long term is a must.

Time is running out for the Rams to get Donald extended before the regular season, though, as they will open their campaign against the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 10.

