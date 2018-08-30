Sadio Mane Talks 2016 Man United Interest, Says Red Devils Were 'Wrong Team'

MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said that Manchester United held talks with him in 2016, but he believed the Red Devils were the "wrong team" at the time.

Mane instead moved to Anfield following two seasons at Southampton, and he's been a big hit with the Merseyside club.

The Senegal international has said that there was serious interest from Old Trafford, though, revealing in an interview with South African television network SuperSport (h/t Chris Burton of Goal) that he spoke to then manager Louis van Gaal about a possible switch.

"Some teams wanted me—Manchester (United), the wrong team wanted me," Mane said. "Of course, I spoke with Van Gaal, and they even made an offer. But for me it was not the right club, it was not the right moment. To feel this—the right moment, the right coach, the right club."

