Sadio Mane Talks 2016 Man United Interest, Says Red Devils Were 'Wrong Team'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Sadio Mané of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on August 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said that Manchester United held talks with him in 2016, but he believed the Red Devils were the "wrong team" at the time.

Mane instead moved to Anfield following two seasons at Southampton, and he's been a big hit with the Merseyside club.

The Senegal international has said that there was serious interest from Old Trafford, though, revealing in an interview with South African television network SuperSport (h/t Chris Burton of Goal) that he spoke to then manager Louis van Gaal about a possible switch.

"Some teams wanted me—Manchester (United), the wrong team wanted me," Mane said. "Of course, I spoke with Van Gaal, and they even made an offer. But for me it was not the right club, it was not the right moment. To feel this—the right moment, the right coach, the right club."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Karius Says Klopp Wanted Him to Stay at Liverpool

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Karius Says Klopp Wanted Him to Stay at Liverpool

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking Down Europe's Most Watchable Teams

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Breaking Down Europe's Most Watchable Teams

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Sheyi Ojo Joins Reims on Loan

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Sheyi Ojo Joins Reims on Loan

    Karl Matchett
    via This Is Anfield

    Man City’s Loss Was Liverpool’s Gain with Humble Joe Gomez

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Man City’s Loss Was Liverpool’s Gain with Humble Joe Gomez

    Jack Lusby
    via This Is Anfield