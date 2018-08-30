Paulo Dybala Exit Talk Dismissed Amid €180M Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Speculation suggesting Paulo Dybala could make a sensational transfer to Real Madrid before La Liga's summer transfer window closes on Friday has been dismissed.

According to Football Italia, Argentinian journalist Mauricio Hidalgo reported that there had been "total agreement" between the two clubs over a deal worth €180 million (£161 million) that would send the Argentina international to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hidalgo's Twitter bio says he works for the Real Madrid section of Ole newspaper. However, according to Football Italia, "SportMediaset has contacted the Argentinian newspaper, who confirmed that he doesn't work for them."

Goal's Romeo Agresti was also asked about the rumours and said that Dybala wouldn't be going anywhere before the deadline passes:

It would have been shocking if the transfer had gone ahead. Not only is La Joya a valuable member of the Juventus team, but Serie A's transfer window is shut, meaning the Italian champions would not be able to bring in a replacement until January.

While Juventus did pull off a major coup to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, they have also loaned out Gonzalo Higuain to AC Milan. It means Dybala's departure would leave them a little short at the top end of the pitch.

Even so, in the recent 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A, manager Massimiliano Allegri decided to leave Dybala out of the starting XI, playing Ronaldo alongside Mario Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi in attack.

Broadcaster Mina Rzouki commented on how big a season this one is likely to be for the Argentina man:

In his three years with Juve, the forward has enjoyed great success, winning a trio of Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles. But he's not been able to cement himself as the main man in attack.

While there's no doubt that Dybala is an immense talent, he can be inconsistent and a little rash in his decision-making in the final third. The hope for Juventus fans will be that operating in tandem with someone like Ronaldo will draw the best from him.

Italian football journalist Adam Digby outlined how he sees Juve lining up long term:

Despite selling Ronaldo, Los Blancos haven't spent big on a superstar replacement. Mariano Diaz is the only attacking acquisition the club has made this summer, as Madrid actioned their buyback clause on Thursday.

It means Dybala is poised to remain in Turin, and all eyes will be on him to see how he performs alongside a superstar like Ronaldo in what is a vital campaign in his career.