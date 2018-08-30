Breaking Down the Perfect Next Move for Kevin Owens After 'Quitting' WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens returned to Raw on Monday after taking a week off due to the beating Braun Strowman gave him at SummerSlam, but his comeback was about as short-lived as it could be.

After Owens failed to defeat Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship, The Prize Fighter sat in the middle of the ring with tears in his eyes as he said "I quit" before walking away.

His Twitter bio is empty, his profile picture is gone and he deleted all but two tweets from August 27 showing pictures of his feud with Braun Strowman and various title wins from his time in WWE.

We know this is just a storyline, but many fans are still wondering where it will lead. We have seen Owens portray a frustrated employee before on SmackDown, but this time feels different. The way WWE handles his next few appearances will be important to the success of this storyline.

The promo KO delivered before his match with Rollins and the way The Architect reacted afterward might give us some clues as to how this will all play out.

Owens was distraught over losing to Strowman at SummerSlam, but he seemed even more upset that he had to wrestle the match without his best friend, Sami Zayn by his side.

Once Rollins won, he looked down at his defeated opponent and gave an approving nod, indicating Owens had earned his respect after a hard-fought and entertaining contest.

These are small details, but they seem to imply WWE might be ready to turn Owens into a babyface after spending his entire run as a heel.

Why a Babyface Turn Can Work

Turning a top villain into a sympathetic figure is not going to be easy, but Owens is lucky enough to have a large following to give him a headstart on most heels.

Even though we all like to boo him when he insults our hometowns or cheats, it's hard not to like The Prize Fighter as a person and a performer.

Not only is he gifted in the ring and on the mic, but he has shown himself to be a loving father and husband through his social media accounts over the years.

The respect the WWE Universe has for him means the foundation is already built for a face turn. WWE just needs to make sure it handles the change properly.

The Next Step

The WWE Universe needs time to miss Owens. Management should have him remain at home pretending he actually quit until after Hell in a Cell on September 16.

After having some time to reflect, KO should be shown approaching Paige about returning to SmackDown as a more mature competitor, but she has to make him earn it.

The crowd needs to see The Prize Fighter battling for his career. There's something about a guy who is down on his luck that makes you want to cheer for him. Once he passes a few tests, the real work will begin.

Owens doesn't need to change much about his character. Braun Strowman is essentially the exact same person whether he is a heel or a babyface. He just directs his anger at whoever works best for his current role. The same thing can work for KO.

As one of the most entertaining talkers in the company, the former universal champion could easily turn the WWE Universe to his side with a few scathing promos directed at a heel like Randy Orton or Samoa Joe.

His skill in the ring is on par with the best in the company, so the only thing he would have to adjust about his style is how often he tries to cheat. He doesn't have to stop being vicious, he just needs to do it within the rules.

The whole transition would be complete in a few weeks. By the time Survivor Series rolls around on November 18, Owens could be in a high-profile feud, possibly fighting for one of SmackDown's titles.

Giving him a fresh start as a babyface is the best way to breathe new life into his character and create new opponents for him to face inside the ring. The only downside would be WWE losing one of its best heels, but there are plenty of other Superstar who can fill the void.

What do you think? Should WWE turn Owens babyface?