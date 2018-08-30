Adam Kramer on College Football: OSU Could Contend for CFP, Despite the Scandal

0 of 4

Just how good can Ohio State be this season? Does Nick Saban have enough to contend? What games do you have to watch in Week 1 of the 2018 college football season? Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer has the answers to those questions and more in his weekly college football notebook, the Thursday Tailgate.

Here's what we know about Ohio State. Not about Urban Meyer, Zach Smith or the conclusion of an investigation that rocked the college football world. Not about text messages that may or may not have been deleted or things that should have been done differently. But about Ohio State's football team, which we haven't talked about much over the past few months.

This is a good team with great players.

There's a reason this isn't part of the national conversation around Ohio State right now, of course. What has transpired in Columbus—the allegations of domestic abuse against Smith and Meyer's handling of them—goes far beyond the field and is more significant than any football prognostication or result. Perhaps it will ultimately doom this team, too.

Perhaps 39-year-old interim head coach Ryan Day, a protege of Chip Kelly, won't be able to hold up during the first three weeks of the season. Or perhaps when Meyer returns from his suspension, his awkward and uncomfortable presence on the sideline (especially away from Columbus) will upend the team.

But if not, the Buckeyes need to be talked about from a football perspective, because there's a real possibility that they're far better than their No. 5 preseason ranking. They should contend for the Big Ten championship, and they could compete for the national championship as well.

For starters, it helps to have the player many would argue is the best in the nation. Defensive end Nick Bosa, the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa, is poised to have a monster season.

"There are a lot of similarities, and it goes beyond the physical stature," an NFL scout recently told Matt Hayes of Bleacher Report regarding the Bosa brothers. "But I'm convinced Nick will be the better of the two."

Bosa isn't the only piece of the Ohio State defense who could stand out. Specifically, there's also defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones, cornerback Kendall Sheffield and a boatload of depth across the D-line that should be the backbone of the defense.

Offensively, Dwayne Haskins might be a star in the making at quarterback. In short spells last year, he made plays—specifically against Michigan late in the season—that tease at his enormous ceiling. It would not be surprising to see Ohio State have a more consistent passing offense this season as a result.

With so many quality pieces around him—headlined by sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins, who ran for more than 1,400 yards as a freshman—this could be a unique group. It might not have much overall star power yet, but with essentially every notable wide receiver back, it isn't unreasonable to expect this unit to take a leap forward.

The team is not without questions or competition. Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State are all legitimate threats to win the Big Ten East, while Wisconsin, ranked one spot above Ohio State in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, will present a serious threat to win the conference.

But the Buckeyes are primed for something. Whether that's another trip to the College Football Playoff or a 10-win season will be decided soon.

It will start Saturday, when Ohio State takes on Oregon State. And the Buckeyes, playing as more than a five-touchdown favorite at home (via Odds Shark), will likely look the part.

The beginning will feel odd, especially with the many sideline camera shots of the storied head coach's notable absence. The season itself will undoubtedly have a different feel and generate plenty of emotions depending on perspective.

But when focused strictly on football, the Buckeyes appear capable of winning every game they play this season.