James Washington's Steelers Fantasy Outlook After JuJu Smith-Schuster's Injury

With JuJu Smith-Schuster suffering a concussion in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns, James Washington and other Pittsburgh Steelers playmakers will have a chance to step up during the third-year wideout's absence.

After seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown was traded during the offseason, Smith-Schuster became the No. 1 option in Pittsburgh. And now, the receiving corps' depth could be put to the test.

Washington entered the NFL with high expectations surrounding him after he was a second-round pick in 2018. However, it wasn't the smoothest of starts to his career, as he managed only 217 yards and one touchdown in 14 games last year.

Not only were his numbers lacking, but he was the target of criticism from within the locker room. In the days after a Week 12 loss last season, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger publicly called out his then-rookie receiver by questioning a diving effort that resulted in a drop.

Washington told Teresa Varley of Steelers.com in March that a midseason talk with Roethlisberger helped him settle in. He told Varley he is willing to "own up to my mistakes and try to correct them and do what I can do to get better."

And now may be the time to do so if Smith-Schuster ends up being out for the next game or longer.

It may be hard for fantasy owners to take a chance on an unproven player like Washington, especially with Roethlisberger out for the rest of the season due to an elbow injury. But it's important to remember that quarterback Mason Rudolph and Washington have a connection that dates back to their days at Oklahoma State, which figures to make Washington at least a viable WR3 option with Smith-Schuster out.