Matt Miller's 2018 CFB Favorites to Win the Heisman Trophy

Max WheelerFeatured Columnist IAugust 31, 2018

Right Arrow Icon

The 2018 Heisman Trophy race will officially take off this weekend as the college football season begins.

Who are the favorites to take home the hardware? Watch as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller makes his picks in the video above.

              

