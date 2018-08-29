Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Florida State Seminoles Odds, Analysis, Betting Pick

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Virginia Tech experienced a more successful season last year than Florida State, but the Hokies finished poorly, going 2-3 straight-up and 1-4 against the spread over their last five games. Meanwhile, the Seminoles finished with a four-game winning streak both SU and ATS.

Where might the smart money lie when these two teams open their 2018 college football seasons with an ACC bout Monday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida?

College football point spread: The Seminoles opened as 6.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.2-25.6 Seminoles (College football picks on every game)

Why the Virginia Tech Hokies can cover the spread

The Hokies return 12 starters this year from a team that finished 9-4 last season. Virginia Tech started 7-1 last year but lost three of its last five games, including a bowl against Oklahoma State.

Seven starters return from an offense that averaged 419 yards per game last season, led by sophomore quarterback Josh Jackson (20/9 touchdowns/interceptions ratio last year) and three along the offensive line.

And five starters return on a defense that held opponents to just 319 yards per game and pitched three shutouts last season.

Why the Florida State Seminoles can cover the spread

The Seminoles also return 12 starters this year from a team that finished 7-6 the previous campaign. Florida State lost its starting quarterback, Deondre Francois, in a season-opening loss to Alabama last year. The team later sat at 3-6, putting its 35-season bowl streak in serious jeopardy. But the Seminoles won their last three in a row to make a bowl, then they dispatched of Southern Miss.

Florida State now goes forward under new head coach Willie Taggart (7-5 in charge at Oregon last year), following the defection of Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M.

Eight starters are back on offense, including Francois, running back Cam Akers (1,024 yards rushing as a freshman last year) and four along the offensive line. And while only four starters are back on defense, that unit only allowed 331 yards per game last season, and quality talent awaits its chance.

Smart betting pick

Virginia Tech is entering its third season under head coach Justin Fuentes, and programs often make great strides in the third seasons of new coaching regimes.

Florida State, meanwhile, is operating under a new head coach this season with new coordinators on both sides of the ball, which means there will be an adjustment period for the Seminoles. The smart money here hangs with the Hokies.

College football betting trends

Virginia Tech is 3-1 ATS in its last four games against Florida State.

The total has gone over in Virginia Tech's last five games against Florida State.

Florida State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games against its conference.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.