Report: Danny Rose Set to Remain at Tottenham Amid PSG, Marseille Loan Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Danny Rose will reportedly remain at Tottenham Hotspur until at least January after impressing manager Mauricio Pochettino in training.

The full-back has been linked with a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain or Marseille as he has struggled for game time under the Argentinian, but he is set to reject the chance to move to France and attempt to force his way back into the Spurs first team, per John Percy in the Telegraph.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

