Report: Danny Rose Set to Remain at Tottenham Amid PSG, Marseille Loan Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on August 27, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Danny Rose will reportedly remain at Tottenham Hotspur until at least January after impressing manager Mauricio Pochettino in training. 

The full-back has been linked with a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain or Marseille as he has struggled for game time under the Argentinian, but he is set to reject the chance to move to France and attempt to force his way back into the Spurs first team, per John Percy in the Telegraph.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

