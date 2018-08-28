Miles Bridges Reportedly Agrees to 4-Year Endorsement Contract with Nike

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

Charlotte Hornets draft pick Miles Bridges points out family members during a news conference for the NBA basketball team in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets won't be the only ones relying on forward Miles Bridges for the next few years.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Michigan State product—who was the No. 12 pick in the 2018 NBA draft—inked a four-year deal with Nike. Bridges was a consensus All-American for the Spartans and will look to help lead the Hornets back to Eastern Conference contention while endorsing the apparel company.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

