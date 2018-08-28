Miles Bridges Reportedly Agrees to 4-Year Endorsement Contract with Nike

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets won't be the only ones relying on forward Miles Bridges for the next few years.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Michigan State product—who was the No. 12 pick in the 2018 NBA draft—inked a four-year deal with Nike. Bridges was a consensus All-American for the Spartans and will look to help lead the Hornets back to Eastern Conference contention while endorsing the apparel company.

