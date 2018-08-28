Tottenham Transfer News: Fenerbahce Shuts Down Moussa Sissoko Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

ROCHDALE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Rochdale and Tottenham Hotspur on February 18, 2018 in Rochdale, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Fenerbahce have rubbished rumours they have been in contact with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential move for midfielder Moussa Sissoko

Per The Independent's Jonathan Veal, the Turkish club went so far as to post a statement on their website denying rumours of their interest in the Frenchman: "Regarding a transfer of Moussa Sissoko to our club, there has been no contact with the player, the manager or the club."

Sissoko, 29, has largely been a flop at Spurs since joining the club from Newcastle United for £30 million on deadline day of the summer transfer window in 2016.

There was scepticism around the transfer at the time, with many feeling Spurs had overpaid for a wildly inconsistent player.

That scepticism has proved well placed. Sissoko has made very little impact under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

In his two previous full seasons at the north London club, he started just 23 Premier League games.

So far in 2018-19 he has played 90 minutes against former club Newcastle in Spurs' season opener, but was an unused substitute against Fulham and was left out the squad for Monday's 3-0 defeat of Manchester United.

For all his talent, Sissoko has failed to live up to expectations and he would not be much missed were he to depart Spurs.

But it is clear Fenerbahce will not be the club to offer him a route out. 

Related

    New Investment Could Restart New Chelsea Stadium Plans

    World Football logo
    World Football

    New Investment Could Restart New Chelsea Stadium Plans

    Tom Morgan
    via The Telegraph

    Nail the Challenge, Wear the Shirt 😏 🛒

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Nail the Challenge, Wear the Shirt 😏 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Tottenham’s Moura Offsets Summer of Inactivity

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Tottenham’s Moura Offsets Summer of Inactivity

    Hotspur HQ
    via Hotspur HQ

    Mourinho and Fergie Both Tried to Sign Lucas Moura

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Mourinho and Fergie Both Tried to Sign Lucas Moura

    via men