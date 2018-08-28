Tottenham Transfer News: Fenerbahce Shuts Down Moussa Sissoko Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Fenerbahce have rubbished rumours they have been in contact with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential move for midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Per The Independent's Jonathan Veal, the Turkish club went so far as to post a statement on their website denying rumours of their interest in the Frenchman: "Regarding a transfer of Moussa Sissoko to our club, there has been no contact with the player, the manager or the club."

Sissoko, 29, has largely been a flop at Spurs since joining the club from Newcastle United for £30 million on deadline day of the summer transfer window in 2016.

There was scepticism around the transfer at the time, with many feeling Spurs had overpaid for a wildly inconsistent player.

That scepticism has proved well placed. Sissoko has made very little impact under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

In his two previous full seasons at the north London club, he started just 23 Premier League games.

So far in 2018-19 he has played 90 minutes against former club Newcastle in Spurs' season opener, but was an unused substitute against Fulham and was left out the squad for Monday's 3-0 defeat of Manchester United.

For all his talent, Sissoko has failed to live up to expectations and he would not be much missed were he to depart Spurs.

But it is clear Fenerbahce will not be the club to offer him a route out.