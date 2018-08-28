Paco Alcacer Joins Borussia Dortmund on Season-Long Loan from Barcelona

Paco Alcacer Joins Borussia Dortmund on Season-Long Loan from BarcelonaAugust 28, 2018
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer joined Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday on a season-long loan deal.
The Bundesliga outfit confirmed the deal for the out-of-favour Barca striker, who moved to the Camp Nou from Valencia in 2016 for €30 million:
B/R Football @brfootball
BREAKING: @paco93alcacer joins Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan from Barcelona https://t.co/LJonnuPaPj
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
