Paco Alcacer Joins Borussia Dortmund on Season-Long Loan from Barcelona

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer joined Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday on a season-long loan deal.

The Bundesliga outfit confirmed the deal for the out-of-favour Barca striker, who moved to the Camp Nou from Valencia in 2016 for €30 million:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.