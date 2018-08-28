Paco Alcacer Joins Borussia Dortmund on Season-Long Loan from Barcelona

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 20: Paco Alcacer of Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on May 20, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer joined Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday on a season-long loan deal.

The Bundesliga outfit confirmed the deal for the out-of-favour Barca striker, who moved to the Camp Nou from Valencia in 2016 for €30 million:

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

