Manchester City Transfer News: Real Madrid Reportedly Monitoring Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, although the European champions are not said to be planning a bid before the Spanish transfer window closes on Friday.

Los Blancos also plan to watch the England international in action for the Three Lions during their UEFA Nations League clash against Spain at Wembley on September 8, according to Sky Sports News.

Sterling's current Manchester City deal does not expire until summer 2020. However, negotiations over a contract extension have broken down, per the report.

The forward joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015. He has gone on to become a key player for the Citizens and has won the Premier League title and the League Cup during his time with the club.

The 23-year-old is quick, loves to run with the ball and contributes goals and assists. Squawka Football highlighted his attacking threat:

Manager Pep Guardiola has said he wants to keep Sterling at the club, as shown by Goal:

Sterling wants an improvement on his current £170,000 a week deal. However, Manchester City will not be held to ransom and are prepared to sell the forward if a deal can not be reached, per David Anderson at the Mirror.

The Manchester City star has publicly expressed an interest in playing abroad at some point in his career, per Joe Bernstein of the Mail on Sunday:

"I'm happy at Man City at the moment. But nobody knows what the future brings so one day, definitely, it would be nice to play abroad. It would be a great experience.

"Spain's attractive. Anywhere the weather is nice really! Can't be in London. I can't be near my friends. They got to stay down there."

A move to Real Madrid is likely to be a tempting proposition. The Spanish club have won the UEFA Champions League for the last three seasons in a row and have a squad packed full of star names.

They may also be keen to strengthen their attack having seen talisman Cristiano Ronaldo depart for Juventus over the summer.

The club still have plenty of firepower with Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Isco and Marco Asensio in the squad. However, there's certainly room for a new superstar and Sterling may fit the bill.