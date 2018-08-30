Big Ten Football: Preview and Predictions for 2018 Season

1 of 10

Trace McSorely

After racking up over 4,000 total yards and 39 touchdowns in 2017, all eyes will be on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorely to see what he can accomplish as a senior. He’ll have to do more heavy-lifting than ever before after losing 49 percent of the offensive production around him. That includes superstar running back Saquon Barkley.

That figure doesn’t include the loss of offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. McSorely’s unique ability to connect on floating deep passes won’t suddenly disappear, though it’ll be important for this offense to create easy yards whenever possible.

The diminutive gunslinger won’t allow his Nittany Lions to be forgotten about. Expect him to continue put fear into defenses every time he drops back, and post huge numbers while he does it.

Jonathan Taylor

The best overall offensive player is Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. The 5’11”, 221-pounder bulldozed and blazed his way to finishing sixth in the Heisman race in 2017. His 1,977 rushing yards set a new FBS record by a freshman, and it’s certainly feasible he cracks the 2k mark this year.

Taylor will be playing behind arguably the best offensive line in the country and faces a favorable schedule. He can quickly establish his Heisman case as Wisconsin will have a difficult month of games from mid-September through mid-October. A stretch against BYU, at Iowa, Nebraska, and at Michigan will put Taylor in the national spotlight as he attempts to carry his team to the Playoff.

Stanley Morgan Jr.

New Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is inheriting the two most-productive returning receivers in the conference. Stanley Morgan Jr. is the bigger star of the two, boasting a physical 6’1”, 195-pound frame that can do it all. Expect Frost to put Morgan Jr. in a similar featured role as he did with former UCF star receiver Tre’Quan Smith in 2017.

Morgan can climb the ladder to win jump balls, or take a curl route to the house. His 986 yards and 10 touchdown total set last year is sure to see an increase as Frost’s offense will move Morgan around the field to create mismatches.

Watch for the senior to earn consideration for the Fred Biletnikoff Award this year.

Noah Fant

There’s not a more dynamic athlete at the tight end position in college football than Iowa’s Noah Fant. The 6’5”, 243-pounder led the conference with 11 touchdowns last year as the Hawkeyes’ passing game opened up with quarterback Nate Stanley’s development. It’s earned him early hype as a potential first-round pick by ESPN’s Todd McShay.

Fant’s ability to play in-line as a traditional tight end or in the slot maximizes his physical advantage over linebackers and safeties. Iowa even found some success flexing him out as a wide receiver, where his size is too great for corners to stand a chance on a decently-thrown ball.

There’s going to be a lot of eyes watching Iowa this year and Fant has the chance to have a truly special campaign.

Nick Bosa

Choosing between defensive end Nick Bosa and J.K. Dobbins to represent the Ohio State Buckeyes here was not an easy decision. Dobbins could very well run his way into the Heisman race, but Bosa may be the best overall player in the country and be a top-three pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Like his brother Joey, Nick Bosa has a skill set that’ll require multiple blockers assigned to him on every passing play.

The 6’4”, 270-pound end racked up 8.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and 25 hurries in 2017, per CFB Film Room. His blend of strength, hand usage, and ability to bend the edge to get to the quarterback is pro-ready despite him entering his junior season.

He’ll lead one of the top-two defensive lines each week as he causes nightmares for opponents.

Rashan Gary

Michigan Wolverines strong-side defensive end Rashan Gary is one of the more physically overwhelming players in the country. He’s as strong as a defensive tackle in the run game, capable of throwing aside blockers to make plays in the backfield. Gary’s not just a run-stuffer, though, as he finished with 5.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries in 2017.

His versatility will be utilized more often this season after defensive tackle Maurice Hurst graduated last season. He’s often too quick for guards to stay in front of, and too strong for tackles to keep their hands on him.