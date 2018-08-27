Santino Marchiol Dismissed from Arizona, Per Head Coach Kevin Sumlin

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2018

TUCSON, AZ - NOVEMBER 14: Detail view of the Arizona Wildcats logo on an end zone pylon at Arizona Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Arizona linebacker Santino Marchiol has been dismissed from the football team after a video appeared to show him using racial slurs to describe black players.

"He was informed this morning that he's no longer on the team," head coach Kevin Sumlin said Monday, per Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star

The video surfaced last week and appeared to show the former Texas A&M player at the team's practice referring to two different black players as "monkeys," via Ben Baby of the Dallas Morning News. While the voice had been unconfirmed to be Marchiol, Lev noted that the decision to remove him from the team confirms the allegations.

The Colorado native was a 4-star recruit in the 2017 class, per 247Sports, as part of a Texas A&M class that ranked No. 13 in the country. 

Marchiol was prepared to remain with the Aggies even after Sumlin was fired but decided in June to transfer and follow the coach to Arizona. He also alleged several NCAA violations from new coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff regarding recruiting and practice schedules, per Dan Wolken of USA Today.

After sitting out last season with an ankle injury, he had been seeking the opportunity to play right away following the transfer.

However, it appears he will not get a chance to play for Arizona at all following the release of the video.

Related

    What Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said at his pre-BYU press conference

    Arizona Wildcats Football logo
    Arizona Wildcats Football

    What Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said at his pre-BYU press conference

    Arizona Desert Swarm
    via Arizona Desert Swarm

    OSU Transfer Joe Burrow to Start for LSU

    College Football logo
    College Football

    OSU Transfer Joe Burrow to Start for LSU

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Saban on QB Battle: 'None of That Has Been Decided Yet'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Saban on QB Battle: 'None of That Has Been Decided Yet'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Arizona QB Brandon Dawkins leaves Indiana program

    Arizona Wildcats Football logo
    Arizona Wildcats Football

    Former Arizona QB Brandon Dawkins leaves Indiana program

    Arizona Desert Swarm
    via Arizona Desert Swarm