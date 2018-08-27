2018 Pac-12 Odds: Washington, USC Favored to Win Conference in Latest Lines

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The latest odds to win the Pac-12 football championship have been released and Washington has separated itself as the clear front-runner, according to OddsShark:

The Huskies are the highest-ranked team from the conference in the preseason Associated Press poll at No. 6. Stanford, USC and Oregon are also in the preseason Top 25 and are considered the top contenders for the Pac-12 title in the latest odds.

Washington is coming off a relatively disappointing 2017 season that also had expectations, finishing 10-3 including a loss in the Fiesta Bowl. Stanford ended up taking the North division's spot in the conference title game with its 7-2 conference record despite its awful non-conference season.

However, the Huskies return two possible Heisman Trophy candidates in quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin. Browning has 78 career passing touchdowns while Gaskin had 21 rushing touchdowns last year alone, plus at least 1,300 yards in each of the last three seasons.

These players alongside an experienced offensive line could make this one of the top offenses in the entire country.

Meanwhile, USC has many different faces from last year's conference title team, but freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels has the talent to be an immediate star for the Trojans.

Stanford's Bryce Love and Oregon's Justin Herbert can also carry their squads to a conference title almost by themselves, making this a competitive league after a down season.

Finally, Arizona could represent good value with these odds as a sleeper pick thanks to the versatile Khalil Tate. The quarterback was one of the biggest stars in college football in the second half of last season and could be in for a big year in 2018.