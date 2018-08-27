Ryan Day Talks 'Whirlwind' of Taking over for Urban Meyer After Suspension

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Day, who will coach the first three games of the season while Urban Meyer serves a suspension, called the last month a "whirlwind" as the Buckeyes prepare for their season opener Saturday.

"Every day it's become more normal," Day told reporters Monday. "The first few days it was a lot."

Day, 39, was named acting coach Aug. 1 when Ohio State placed Meyer on administrative leave to investigate his handling of a 2015 domestic violence allegation against then-wide receivers coach Zach Smith. The university found Meyer was not proactive enough in his handling of the matter and suspended him for the first three games of the 2018 season.

Meyer is not allowed to have contact with the team until Sept. 2. The Buckeyes coach has issued multiple statements of apology and taken widespread criticism not only for his handling of the initial matter but also his demeanor in a press conference announcing the suspension.

Day said the controversy has ultimately helped the Buckeyes become a better team.

"We can actually get better from it," Day said. "Our team has gotten stronger. The team, the players and the coaches have gotten stronger."

Day has spent more than a decade as an offensive assistant in college football and the NFL. He joined the Buckeyes as offensive coordinator last season and serves as the team's quarterbacks coach.

The team will start the season with redshirt sophomore Dwayne Haskins under center after losing J.T. Barrett to graduation. Day will coach the Buckeyes for three home games, beginning Sept. 1 against Oregon State and concluding with a tilt against No. 16 TCU on Sept. 15.