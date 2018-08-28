EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 4 Premier League Fixtures

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Early Premier League table-toppers Liverpool kick off the Week 4 action on Saturday, when they take a trip to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.

Chelsea also have a perfect record after three games, and they will be hoping to extend that run against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Champions Manchester City are two points behind the leading clubs after being held by Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out. Pep Guardiola's side will aim to return to winning ways at home to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Premier League Fixtures (predictions)

Saturday, September 1

12:30 p.m. Leicester City vs. Liverpool (1-2)

3 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham (1-1)

3 p.m. Chelsea vs. Bournemouth (2-1)

3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Southampton (2-0)

3 p.m. Everton vs. Huddersfield Town (2-0)

3 p.m. West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)

5:30 p.m. Manchester City vs. Newcastle United (3-0)

Sunday, September 2

1:30 p.m. Cardiff City vs. Arsenal (1-2)

4 p.m. Burnley vs. Manchester United (0-1)

4 p.m. Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal picked up their first Premier League victory under Unai Emery on Saturday with a win against West Ham United. They will be fancied to claim another three points against newly promoted Cardiff City on Sunday but will need star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to find his form.

The Gabon international was an instant hit after joining the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in January. He bagged 10 goals in 13 appearances last season but has yet to register a goal or an assist in three games this term.

At his best, Aubameyang is a dangerous forward who can cause defenders nightmares with his pace, sharpness and finishing ability. Recent tests have highlighted his speed:

Cardiff will be expected to adopt a conservative approach against Arsenal, so the onus will be on the Gunners to break them down and for Aubameyang to register his first goal of the season.

Emery appears confident the 29-year-old can rediscover his goalscoring touch, per ESPN UK:

The Spaniard has also said he could partner Aubameyang with Alexandre Lacazette in attack, as shown by Omnisport:

Aubameyang may be lacking confidence, but he looked isolated at times against West Ham and will need more support against Cardiff.

The Welsh side had the joint-best defence in the Championship last season, conceding just 39 goals in 46 games. But if Aubameyang can spark, he may be able to get off the mark.

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It may be early in the season but Manchester City will want to avoid dropping more points against Newcastle. They were held to a surprise draw last time out on a frustrating day for Sergio Aguero. The striker hit the woodwork twice and could not find the back of the net at Molineux.

The Argentinian has also found himself making headlines off the pitch this week, per Mirror Football:

The Premier League champions will be favourites to beat the Magpies, who lost narrowly 2-1 to Chelsea on Sunday.

Manager Rafael Benitez adopted a defensive approach for the match, as he fielded a five-man defence at St James' Park.

He explained his thinking after the defeat, per football correspondent Sam Cunningham:

Newcastle will have their work cut out keeping Aguero quiet. The Argentina international has five goals in his last four games for City in all competitions and grabbed a hat-trick in this fixture last season.