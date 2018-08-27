Wayne Rooney Backs Manchester United's Jose Mourinho: He Knows How to Win Titles

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has backed Jose Mourinho amid a tricky start to the 2018-19 Premier League season for the Red Devils.

United lost 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, and Mourinho has come under pressure. But Rooney, who recently joined MLS outfit D.C. United, believes the Portuguese manager still has the ability to mastermind a title push.

"They have the quality, they just have to keep pushing," Rooney said, per CNN Sport's Patrick Snell. "Mourinho knows what he's doing and knows how to win titles. I'm sure with the quality of players he will have a game plan to push for the title."

Rooney, 32, played under Mourinho in the 2016-17 season before returning to boyhood club Everton last summer.

Under the former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss, Rooney added a third League Cup and first UEFA Europa League title to his considerable trophy haul.

United only finished sixth in 2016-17, Mourinho's debut season at Old Trafford, but they improved to second last term while winning no trophies.

They did not challenge for the title, though, finishing 19 points back from champions Manchester City.

A miserable pre-season and frustrating summer transfer window—Mourinho wanted a centre-back that he didn't get—made for poor preparation for the 2018-19 campaign.

United then beat Leicester City in their season opener before being undone by Brighton, and Mourinho recently had to deny a rift with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward:

The Red Devils now face a tough fixture on Monday against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Anything other than a victory and United will fall off the early pace set by Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford, who have won three from three, as well as pile more pressure on Mourinho.