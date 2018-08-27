Gerard Pique Wants Paul Pogba and 'The Best Players to Be at Barcelona'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has said he wants "the best players to be at Barcelona" amid speculation linking Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with a move to the Camp Nou.

The World Cup winner is a top target for Barcelona, and Pique has said he would be happy if the Frenchman swapped the Premier League for La Liga, according to Jack Wilson at the Daily Express:

"I know very little about what's happening there [with Pogba and United manager Jose Mourinho]. It's very private between them, their relationship. What I know is Pogba is a great player and he plays for Manchester United right now. We will see in the future if he wants to change clubs.

"We will be happy to have him here, obviously. We want the best players to be at Barcelona. But we respect Manchester United because it's his club. Until he says something or the club says something, he's a Manchester United player."

