Two of the ACC's premier programs have settled their starting quarterback questions heading into the first week of the 2018 season.

Per FS1's Bruce Feldman, senior Kelly Bryant is listed as the starter for Clemson on Saturday against Furman.

Feldman added Florida State will have Deondre Francois at quarterback for Monday's showdown with Virginia Tech.

Bryant had a successful 2017 season taking over for Deshaun Watson. He led the Tigers to a 12-2 record and an ACC championship with 2,802 passing yards, 665 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns.

True freshman Trevor Lawrence, who is the top-ranked player in the 2018 class by 247Sports, was competing against Bryant for the starting job.

"[Bryant's] confidence is tremendously higher; the game is just slower for him," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said, per ESPN.com's Andrea Adelson. "As a result, he's playing faster. He's processing things faster. He's being very consistent with his decision-making. He's throwing the ball extremely well down the field. He's been very accurate on our intermediate throws. Just really all of it."