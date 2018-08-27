Jan Oblak Reportedly Set to Sign New Atletico Madrid Contract Amid Exit Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: Jan Oblak of Atletico de Madrid looks on prior to the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano on August 25, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is reportedly set to bring an end to any speculation regarding his future at the club by signing a new contract.

According to Felix Jose Diaz of AS, the stopper is poised to pen fresh terms with the capital club before Christmas, which will see his release clause doubled to a whopping €200 million (£181 million) and his salary increased.

"Atletico enjoyed a very ambitious summer, but Oblak's release clause and movement in the goalkeeping market led to reports of a move for the Slovenian," Diaz said. "The idea is that Atletico will renew the 25-year-old before Christmas with improved terms for him that reflect his importance to the team."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

