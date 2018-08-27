PSG Reportedly Warn Barcelona over Adrien Rabiot Approach

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made an "official statement" warning Barcelona they could report them to FIFA over their interest in Adrien Rabiot.

According to Sport's Ivan San Antonio, PSG believe Barca attempted to tap up Rabiot by speaking with his representatives without the club's permission.

General manager Pep Segura and technical director Eric Abidal visited Paris last month to discuss the club's interest in Rabiot with PSG, but the Parisians believe Rabiot's refusal to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes is indicative of the player reaching an agreement with Barca behind their back.

The story made Sport's cover on Monday, per Sport Witness:

Rabiot is in the final year of his deal at PSG and is said to have rejected four offers to extend his stay at the club. If he does not sign a new contract, Barca will be free to negotiate a deal with him in January and leave PSG for nothing next summer.

Relations between the clubs have been strained since PSG bought Neymar last year and knocked back Barca's attempts to recruit Marco Verratti.

Rabiot was a key player last year under Unai Emery and looks set to play a similarly important role under new manager Thomas Tuchel this season, having completed all four of PSG's matches this season.

The ball-playing midfielder could fit in well at the Camp Nou, though:

The 23-year-old likes to get on the ball and move it about for his side, but he also excels at helping to regain possession, too, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Given PSG's relationship with Barca, it seems the only way he's likely to join is by running down his contract, so it's possible that is his plan to secure the move.

He'd be an excellent free transfer for the Blaugrana, and losing him for nothing would be a blow for PSG.

There's still time for them to potentially secure his future at the club, though, if they can come to an agreement in the coming months.