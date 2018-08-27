Mohamed Salah Criticises Egyptian FA After Image Rights Dispute

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah took to Twitter on Sunday night to accuse the Egyptian Football Association of ignoring his concerns.

Salah made his dissatisfaction with the EFA clear earlier in the year when the team used his picture on the outside of their plane alongside the logo for telecommunications provider WE, a rival of the 26-year-old's sponsor Vodafone. Per ESPN, Salah tweeted this was a "major insult."

The Liverpool man tweeted again regarding the EFA on Sunday, suggesting the EFA has not been responsive when he has asked for clarification over certain issues:

"It's normal that a football federation seeks to solve the problems of its players so they can feel comfortable," he said, per Jamie Smith of Goal. "But in fact, what I see is exactly the opposite. It is not normal that my messages and my lawyer's letters are ignored. ... I do not know why all this [is happening]? Do you not have time to respond to us?!"

Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, also posted on the social media platform, saying Salah has yet to receive any reassurances that the image rights issue won't resurface again in the future:

The Reds star is an icon in his homeland, having led the team to the FIFA World Cup. He did so on the back of a stellar debut season with Liverpool in which he netted 44 goals.

The forward wasn't fully fit for the tournament after picking up an injury in the UEFA Champions League final but still netted two goals in Russia. Egypt lost all three of their games, though, finishing behind Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia in Group A.

This season, Salah has continued where he left off for the Reds and has already netted twice for Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League.

When he's at Anfield, the former Roma man tends to feel right at home:

However, things haven't been straightforward for Salah when it comes to the national team, with the problems over image rights not the only ones he has encountered.

Egypt were based in Chechnya for the World Cup, and he was pictured with the region's controversial leader, Ramzan Kadyrov. Salah was also deemed an "honorary citizen of the Chechen Republic" by Kadyrov and was hosted as a guest of honour at a dinner.

It was reported by Jack Austin of the Independent that Salah was unhappy at being used as a political tool and considering retiring from the national team setup altogether.

Salah is set to be in action next for Liverpool against Leicester City on Saturday. The first International break of the campaign follows as Egypt take on Niger in their second game of African Cup of Nations qualifying.