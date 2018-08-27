Inter Milan Squad 'Complete' Amid Luka Modric Transfer Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2018

TALLINN, ESTONIA - AUGUST 15: Luka Modric of Real Madrid in action during the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Lillekula Stadium on August 15, 2018 in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio has said the squad is "complete" at the San Siro and dismissed links to Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric. 

The Italian club were rumoured to be interested in Modric throughout the summer, although the deadline for players to join clubs in Italy's top flight was August 17.

Speaking after the Nerazzurri's 2-2 draw with Torino on Sunday, Ausilio was asked about the interest in Modric by Sky Sport Italia (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal). "Who? Let's talk about the game," he said, before going on to praise the squad put together for Inter boss Luciano Spalletti for this season.

"We're happy with the team we put together, as we tried to improve it and bring in elements we were missing, particularly in terms of experience and alternatives in attack to make us more unpredictable," said Ausilio. "I think the Inter squad is now complete."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Vrsaljko: 'Inter Have No Excuses'

    Inter Milan logo
    Inter Milan

    Vrsaljko: 'Inter Have No Excuses'

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Torino President Cairo Impressed By His Side’s Recovery In Inter Draw

    Inter Milan logo
    Inter Milan

    Torino President Cairo Impressed By His Side’s Recovery In Inter Draw

    Sempreinter
    via Sempreinter

    Euro Rankings: Barca 📈 Man City 📉

    Inter Milan logo
    Inter Milan

    Euro Rankings: Barca 📈 Man City 📉

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Abramovich Plans to Resume $642M Stamford Bridge Redevelopment

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Abramovich Plans to Resume $642M Stamford Bridge Redevelopment

    Matt Lawton for the Daily Mail
    via Mail Online