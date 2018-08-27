Inter Milan Squad 'Complete' Amid Luka Modric Transfer Rumours

MB Media/Getty Images

Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio has said the squad is "complete" at the San Siro and dismissed links to Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

The Italian club were rumoured to be interested in Modric throughout the summer, although the deadline for players to join clubs in Italy's top flight was August 17.

Speaking after the Nerazzurri's 2-2 draw with Torino on Sunday, Ausilio was asked about the interest in Modric by Sky Sport Italia (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal). "Who? Let's talk about the game," he said, before going on to praise the squad put together for Inter boss Luciano Spalletti for this season.

"We're happy with the team we put together, as we tried to improve it and bring in elements we were missing, particularly in terms of experience and alternatives in attack to make us more unpredictable," said Ausilio. "I think the Inter squad is now complete."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.