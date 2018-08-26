Diana Taurasi Becomes WNBA's All-Time Playoffs Scoring Leader

Diana Taurasi Becomes WNBA's All-Time Playoffs Scoring LeaderAugust 26, 2018
Brian Babineau/Getty Images
Diana Taurasi is already the WNBA's all-time leading scorer in the regular season.
Now she holds the playoff record.
The Phoenix Mercury guard took sole possession of the all-time postseason scoring record in Sunday's semifinal game against the Seattle Storm.
WNBA @WNBA
Congratulations to @DianaTaurasi on becoming the All-Time #WNBAPlayoffs Scoring Leader 🔥 https://t.co/46dv4c1nIj
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Stewart Wins WNBA MVP 🏆