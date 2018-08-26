Diana Taurasi Becomes WNBA's All-Time Playoffs Scoring Leader

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Diana Taurasi is already the WNBA's all-time leading scorer in the regular season.

Now she holds the playoff record.

The Phoenix Mercury guard took sole possession of the all-time postseason scoring record in Sunday's semifinal game against the Seattle Storm.

