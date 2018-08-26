Diana Taurasi Becomes WNBA's All-Time Playoffs Scoring Leader

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2018

UNCASVILLE, CT - AUGUST 23: Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against the Connecticut Sun in Round Two of the 2018 WNBA Playoffs on August 23, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Diana Taurasi is already the WNBA's all-time leading scorer in the regular season.

Now she holds the playoff record.

The Phoenix Mercury guard took sole possession of the all-time postseason scoring record in Sunday's semifinal game against the Seattle Storm.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

