2018 SEC Football Odds: Alabama, Georgia Favored to Win Conference

Although the Georgia Bulldogs reigned supreme in the SEC in 2017, the Alabama Crimson Tide are the betting favorites to finish on top in the conference in the 2018 season.

According to OddsShark, the oddsmakers set Alabama at -140 (bet $140 to win $100) to win the SEC, followed by Georgia at +275. The Auburn Tigers are third, but their +1000 odds indicate how the SEC may be a two-horse race this year:

Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime in the College Football Playoff National Championship, with Tua Tagovailoa hitting DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game. With any luck, the two teams will meet again in the 2018 SEC Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide lost leading receiver Calvin Ridley, but the backfield retains Damien Harris and Najee Harris. Alabama has to replace a number of key defensive players, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison and Rashaan Evans, yet the talent level shouldn't drop off too much since Nick Saban routinely pieces together one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Alabama's 2018 class ranked fifth in college football after sitting first in 2017, 2016 and 2015.

Georgia has a few big personnel losses as well, namely Roquan Smith, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. However, Jake Fromm and D'Andre Swift should take big jumps in their sophomore seasons to give the Bulldogs one of the SEC's most dynamic offenses. On defense, they still have plenty of experience between Deandre Baker, Tyrique McGhee and J.R. Reed.

Auburn's offense should be better since Jarrett Stidham is entering his second year with the team, while Texas A&M and Florida are wild cards with Jimbo Fisher and Dan Mullen entering their first seasons as head coach.

Still, the SEC title is likely to go through Tuscaloosa or Athens, Georgia.