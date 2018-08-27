Europe's Major Storylines in the Countdown to Transfer Deadline Day

Europe's Major Storylines in the Countdown to Transfer Deadline DayAugust 27, 2018
It's a big week in the transfer market as clubs across the continent finalise their squads for the 2018/19 season.
France, Spain and Germany are among the countries to set a transfer deadline of August 31, meaning some of the biggest clubs in the game have just a matter of days to tie up late business.
Real Madrid fans will be waiting in hope more than expectation that a famous new face will head through the door following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit, and Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are expected to see some activity before the summer transfer window closes.
Paris Saint-Germain have a couple of issues to iron out this week before they can fully focus on their goals for the season, while Marseille are ready to show their ambition with two big signings.
In Germany, there could be a couple of signings that help Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in their pursuit of Bundesliga's top club, Bayern Munich.
Here we take a run down of the biggest names being discussed in the countdown to Friday's deadline.
Madrid Monitor Mbappe
That No. 7 shirt is still vacant at Real Madrid, and fans have been clinging on to hope that there may yet be reason to believe they will sign a new Galactico this summer.
It is pretty widely known at this stage that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are their top two choices—ahead of Eden Hazard—to eventually arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu. And while it is unlikely they will manage to rush through a sensational transfer this week, there is a small financial matter that has given reason to believe it is possible.
Monday is expected to see the outcome of a financial fair play investigation into the French side, after PSG spent more than £362 million on Mbappe and Neymar last summer. The incredible signings pushed their spending beyond the threshold permitted by FFP—and if UEFA find the Ligue 1 champions in breach of permitted losses, they could be forced to sell in order to avoid further sanctions.
It is this scenario that might give Real the green light to make a move for World Cup winner Mbappe, the 19-year-old France international with the world at his feet.
But sources in Spain also told Bleacher Report they feel Mbappe is more likely to want the move next summer when he is even more established in the game.
Dortmund Need a Striker
It has been a good financial year for Borussia Dortmund after they cashed in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele. And while they have bolstered their squad this summer in hope of improving on last term's fourth-placed finish, they are still lacking a goalscorer.
Last week they explored the option of Divock Origi as the man who could help guarantee the goals to challenge Bayern Munich at the top of the league. But Liverpool were unwilling to consider the loan deal.
It means they are now turning attention to back-up option Paco Alcacer, and the deal is edging closer to completion.
It is believed the agreement will be an initial loan switch, with the option to then purchse the striker for around £25 million at the end of the season. And a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in their opening game of the season won't change Dortmund's plan to bring in a frontman.
Alcacer is not the only man on his way out of Barcelona—Rafinha was left out of the squad, too, and is likely to join Real Betis in the coming days.
But Ivan Rakitic has now pledged his future to the club, following rumours he could move to PSG. Barca are unlikely to do any more business of their own.
PSG's Battle to Keep Rabiot
He has played every minute for PSG this season but Adrien Rabiot's future remains uncertain.
Real Madrid, Barcelona and AC Milan have been linked with a move for the French central midfield player.
Milan have made the most significant strides in trying to sign him, due to the fact technical director Leonardo wants him as part of the long-term project. Intermediaries have been working hard to discover what it would take to sign him and whether the player would be interested.
However, it's going to prove tricky for anyone looking to take him away—as PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel is more intent on adding key players than losing them.
At this stage, sources in France believe it is more likely he will stay for now and move on next summer.
Left-Back Needed in Paris
After Yuri Berchiche completed a move to Athletic Bilbao, left-back became a priority area to strengthen for Tuchel. However, PSG have not found it easy to narrow down their targets.
Initially, there was a plan to go all out for Alex Sandro of Juventus—but once it became clear they were not making any progress with a deal, new options had to be considered.
Three names are still in the frame: Filipe Luis, Juan Bernat and Danny Rose. And it is the Atletico Madrid man who appears to be at the top of the list.
Sources in Spain are convinced the player's head has been turned by PSG's interest to the extent he has decided he wants the transfer to go through. Atleti do not want to lose him, but knowing they already have Lucas Hernandez in the position means they can afford to let it happen.
It's going to take an offer in the region of £25 million to push this one through, and Bayern's Bernat is going to be in the background if it does not materialise.
Tottenham's Rose has only been a quiet consideration and probably won't come back into the discussion. His dream move to Manchester United failed to happen, and he does not fancy joining Schalke 04. However, he is hopeful Marseille might still give him an escape route.
Marseille Target Stars at Roma and Celtic
It seems like Ligue 1 might be the busiest of Europe's leagues as Marseille are also trying to do some significant business.
They have had a slow start to the season but are now looking to bulk up their midfield and attack by adding AS Roma's Kevin Strootman and Celtic's Moussa Dembele to their ranks.
The Strootman deal has been progressing—Marseille manager Rudi Garcia knows the player well and is willing to make him the focal point of his side.
Sources in Italy told B/R that pretty much the only thing missing now is an official announcement and that Strootman, who has not been named in Monday night's squad to face Atalanta, is expected to sign a five-year contract in an agreement worth £22 million to the Serie A club.
The news is unlikely to go down well among Roma fans, who have also seen Alisson and Radja Nainggolan leave the club this summer.
Back at Marseille, though, the addition of Dembele could prove to be an exciting twist. Scouts watched him in action at the weekend ahead of a potential £15 million bid.
Talks have also taken place over midfielder Nabil Bentaleb from Schalke—a deal which makes more sense with them set to sign Sebastian Rudy from Bayern Munich.
Lookman's Leipzig Dilemma
Ademola Lookman enjoyed a loan spell with RB Leipzig last season, and he has told staff at Everton he now wants to make a permanent switch.
A deal looked almost certain, but there has been a late twist. Richarlison's red card against Bournemouth on Saturday means the Toffees need the exciting 20-year-old winger to step into his role.
It is disappointing for Lookman, who has had his head turned by the prospect of playing regularly in the Bundesliga again. And sources close to the player told B/R they still expect him to push for a transfer this week.
Leipzig will make the situation even more interesting if a £25 million bid arrives—but the message out of Everton right now is they cannot let him leave.