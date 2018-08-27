Europe's Major Storylines in the Countdown to Transfer Deadline Day

0 of 6

ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

It's a big week in the transfer market as clubs across the continent finalise their squads for the 2018/19 season.

France, Spain and Germany are among the countries to set a transfer deadline of August 31, meaning some of the biggest clubs in the game have just a matter of days to tie up late business.

Real Madrid fans will be waiting in hope more than expectation that a famous new face will head through the door following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit, and Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are expected to see some activity before the summer transfer window closes.

Paris Saint-Germain have a couple of issues to iron out this week before they can fully focus on their goals for the season, while Marseille are ready to show their ambition with two big signings.

In Germany, there could be a couple of signings that help Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in their pursuit of Bundesliga's top club, Bayern Munich.

Here we take a run down of the biggest names being discussed in the countdown to Friday's deadline.