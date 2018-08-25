Bryce Harper's Bat, Cleats from Saturday's Game Designed by 'Harper's Heroes'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 24: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals during a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 24, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Instead of pushing his own designs on Players' Weekend, Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper is using the opportunity to give local kids an unforgettable experience.

According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, Harper's bat and cleats for Saturday's game against the New York Mets were designed by "Harper's Heroes." The organization is part of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which is giving kids who have those diseases a chance to meet the six-time All-Star.

The team's Twitter account provided a look at some of the designs:

After Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis hit a home run earlier this week with a child's autograph on his jersey, perhaps Harper could use a similar inspiration to fuel a big game.

