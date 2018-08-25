Bryce Harper's Bat, Cleats from Saturday's Game Designed by 'Harper's Heroes'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Instead of pushing his own designs on Players' Weekend, Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper is using the opportunity to give local kids an unforgettable experience.

According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, Harper's bat and cleats for Saturday's game against the New York Mets were designed by "Harper's Heroes." The organization is part of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which is giving kids who have those diseases a chance to meet the six-time All-Star.

The team's Twitter account provided a look at some of the designs:

After Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis hit a home run earlier this week with a child's autograph on his jersey, perhaps Harper could use a similar inspiration to fuel a big game.