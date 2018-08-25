Mohamed Salah Goal Sees Liverpool Beat Brighton, Move Top of Premier League

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah's first-half goal was the difference at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool battled past a determined Brighton & Hove Albion to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 win.

In a tight first period, Brighton's Yves Bissouma was robbed of the ball inside his own half, allowing Salah to eventually finish a slick move.

Liverpool were a long way short of their best and didn't create many chances in the second period as a result. Brighton's best opening came late on when Pascal Gross headed straight at Alisson Becker from close range.

The win means the Reds move to the top of the Premier League after Manchester City were only able to draw 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day.

Salah Can Defend Golden Boot in 2018-19

After his remarkable debut season for Liverpool, all eyes have been on Salah at the start of this campaign to see whether he could repeat his goalscoring feats. The signs are good for the Egyptian early on.

The forward showed tremendous composure to fire the Reds ahead, taking Roberto Firmino's pass into his stride perfectly and stroking a pass into the bottom corner:

It was a goal that delighted the home supporters. These figures from OptaJoe sum up just how impressive Salah has been at Anfield since arriving from Roma:

In 2017-18 the 26-year-old scored 44 goals for the Reds in all competitions, with a record 32 of those coming in 36 Premier League appearances.

Given the pedigree of attacking players in the Premier League, it'll be a huge challenge for the forward to emulate that mark again and retain the Golden Boot. But if he continues to finish with this kind of composure throughout the campaign, you wouldn't bet against him.

Liverpool Mean Business in Title Challenge

While Liverpool were the heavy favourites to beat Brighton on home soil on Saturday, it was significant that they were able to pick up three points on the same day City dropped two.

After their run to the UEFA Champions League final last season and massive spending in the summer, it was anticipated the Reds would be the closest challengers to the defending champions. The indications so far suggest that'll be the case.

Carl Markham of the Press Association commented on how recent arrivals have given the Reds something different at the start of this season:

The defensive problems the Reds had last term were well-documented, although it's clear manager Jurgen Klopp has taken major strides to addressing them with the arrival of players like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

There's still a lot of work for the Reds to do, and they've yet to face a top-class outfit this term. But the signs are that if anyone is to halt the City juggernaut, it will be the Merseysiders.

Brighton Must Address Away Woes to Avoid Relegation Battle

Brighton showed just how effective a side they can be a week ago in front of their own supporters when they beat Manchester United 3-2 at the Amex Stadium. It's a different story away from home.

It was always going to be a challenge for them against an in-form Liverpool side, but the Seagulls failed to create many clear-cut openings at Anfield despite the Reds being far from their best in the second period.

Last term Brighton secured their Premier League status with two games to spare, largely down to their excellent performances at the Amex. With the quality of promoted teams such as Fulham and Wolves and the investment by others over the summer, a little more may be required this term if they're to be quite so comfortable.

Chris Hughton's men only picked up two wins away from home in 2017-18; it's imperative he finds a formula for this talented team away from home.

What's next?

Liverpool will take their perfect Premier League record to Leicester City on Saturday in the lunchtime kick off. For Brighton, it's Carabao Cup action against Southampton on Tuesday.