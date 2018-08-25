Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Remain Keen on Moussa Dembele

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly remain keen on Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, with the Gunners considering making an offer for the prolific Frenchman in the January transfer window.

French source La Provence (h/t Jake Polden of the Daily Mirror) noted how Ligue 1 side Marseille also have an interest in Dembele, but the Hoops won't sell this summer. It means Arsenal have time to prepare a winter offer.

Dembele would be an intriguing addition for the Gunners, even if the north London club is already well-stocked in attacking areas. Head coach Unai Emery can call on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck and Eddie Nketiah in the centre-forward role.

The principal trio can also operate on the flanks. When on form, this group offers goals, solid link play and the pace to stretch any defence.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

It's not easy finding a place for Dembele in this mix, despite the 22-year-old's skill and versatility. The former Fulham star has thrived through the middle for Celtic, but is also capable of playing out wide.

Emery could be tempted to recruit additional talent for his forward line if his marquee strikers continue to struggle. Aubameyang failed to score during consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea, prompting his coach to say he "needs to find the confidence, then to score and score another," per Rory O'Callaghan of Sky Sports.

The Arsenal chief also poured cold water on the idea of playing two up top: "At the moment, no. At the moment, I think we need to have the control with the possession, with the positioning on the pitch, with more players inside."

It's bad news for Lacazette, who was a substitute against the Citizens and Blues. Welbeck has also yet to feature, amid recent links with Galatasaray, per AMK (h/t Turkish Football's Emre Sarigul).

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

The ex-Manchester United man has generally struggled since joining the Gunners in 2014 thanks to injuries and inconsistency in front of goal. While Welbeck is on the fringes, so is 19-year-old Nketiah, despite impressing at times last season.

There is potentially room for another striker in Emery's squad, with Dembele making sense as a target after previous links. He was said to be on the radar of Emery's predecessor Arsene Wenger last summer, according to David Woods of the Daily Star.

Even so, it's debatable whether Dembele would welcome the move now, especially if it meant acting as backup to a first-choice lone striker.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Emery can surely help Aubameyang or Lacazette lead the line and instead focus any resources in January on fixing a dire defence breached five times through two matches.